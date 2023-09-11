NL Wild Card update: Monday, Sept 11

The MLB postseason race is heating up, and all eyes are on the very tight Wild Card races in each league — but particularly the NL. While the Senior Circuit’s divisional races are more or less sewn up — barring a meltdown from Milwaukee down the stretch — the Wild Card chase is still a total toss-up, with five teams all within 3.5 games of each other for the final two spots. (And with the way the Phillies have been playing of late, who knows, maybe the top spot could be in play too.) There’s so much to be settled between now and the rest of the year, so here’s a look at the up-to-the-minute NL Wild Card standings on Monday, September 11.

NL Wild Card standings, September 11

1st Wild Card: Philadelphia Phillies — 78-64, +4.0

2nd Wild Card: Chicago Cubs — 77-67, +2.0

3rd Wild Card: Arizona Diamondbacks — 75-69, —

Miami Marlins — 74-69, 0.5 GB

San Francisco Giants — 73-70, 1.5 GB

Cincinnati Reds — 74-71, 1.5 GB

The Phillies and Cubs continue to hover just above the fray — and Chicago will get a big boost with the promotion of top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong on Tuesday — but the other four teams here have been unable to get even a whisper of separation for going on a month now. Just when it seems like one of the D-backs, Marlins, Giants or Reds is about to fall out of the picture entirely, they find a way to string wins together: Miami just took two of three in Philadelphia and has won eight of 10 to move just a half-game back of Arizona, while the Giants have won three in a row after things looked dire to start September. All four of these teams have glaring flaws on their rosters, but all of them have proved plucky as they look to claw their way to an unexpected postseason berth.

If there’s something that may wind up breaking the logjam over the season’s final weeks, it could be strength of schedule. The Giants (.492 opponents’ winning percentage) and Reds (.491) have among the easiest roads home in the entire league — San Francisco has Cleveland and Colorado coming up before a crucial three-game set in Arizona against the D-backs next week, while Cincinnati still has series against the Tigers, Mets, Pirates, Guardians and Cardinals on tap. The Marlins, on the other hand, will have their work cut out for them: Miami has a remaining winning percentage of .523, with two series against the Brewers and a matchup with the Braves over the next two weeks.