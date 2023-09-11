AL Wild Card update: Monday, Sept 11

The MLB postseason race is heating up, and all eyes are on the very tight Wild Card races in each league. While it may not be the absolute cluster that we have going on in the NL, the AL race holds plenty of intrigue in its own right: The AL West lead changes hands seemingly every other day, while the Toronto Blue Jays are getting hot at the right time and the Boston Red Sox are running out of runway. There’s still plenty of things that need to be settled between now and the rest of the year, so here’s a look at the up-to-the-minute AL Wild Card standings on Monday, September 11.

AL Wild Card standings, September 11

1st Wild Card: Tampa Bay Rays — 88-56, +8.5

2nd Wild Card: Toronto Blue Jays — 80-63, +1.0

3rd Wild Card: Seattle Mariners — 79-64, —

Texas Rangers — 78-64, 0.5 GB

Boston Red Sox — 73-70, 6.0 GB



The Rangers’ second-half tumble — even after taking two of three from the Athletics over the weekend, Texas is just 29-31 since the start of July and 3-6 in September — has officially dropped them all the way out of a playoff spot. They remain just a half-game back of the Mariners (who are themselves slumping at the moment with seven losses in their last three games) but they also have the second-hardest closing schedule in the league, with an opponents’ winning percentage of .523. If there’s a silver lining for Texas here, it’s that most of those games come against teams they’re jockeying for Wild Card positioning with, starting tonight north of the border against the Blue Jays. (Plus seven games against Seattle and three against Boston.)

The hardest closing schedule in the league? That would belong to those same Jays, who’ve ripped off eight wins in 10 games thanks to the Royals, A’s, Rockies, Nationals and Guardians but now have to try and keep that form going against the likes of the Rangers, Red Sox and Rays. Toronto’s last 15 games of the year will all be against AL East foes, with Tampa and Boston in particular still very much having things to play for. (As for the Yankees, well, their brief good vibes went up in smoke with a series loss to the Brewers over the weekend and the news that Jasson Dominguez was diagnosed with a torn UCL.)

The Rays, Jays and Mariners have the three highest odds to make the postseason, per Fangraphs, with Seattle getting get-right series against the Angels and A’s over the next week-plus.