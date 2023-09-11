Report: Cubs call up top outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong amid playoff chase

As the Chicago Cubs set their eyes on locking down a playoff spot — or even a division title — over the season’s final few weeks, they’ll have their best prospect with them. Outfielder Pete-Crow Armstrong, MLB Pipeline’s No. 22 overall prospect, is reportedly being called up from Triple-A and will join Chicago on Tuesday ahead of their series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Big news in Chicago: Top outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is being called up by the Cubs, sources tell ESPN. The plan is for him to be activated on Tuesday. Cubs are gearing up for a playoff run, and their best prospect will be there with them. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 11, 2023

Originally drafted by the Mets in the first round of the pandemic-shortened 2020 MLB Draft, Crow-Armstrong came to Chicago in the trade that sent Javier Baez to New York. (We’re sorry, Mets fans.) He immediately began tearing up the Minors, slashing .312/.376/.520 across two levels of A-ball in his first full pro season in 2022. The 21-year-old picked up right where he left off this season, getting all the way to Triple-A — where he’s batted .271/.350/.479 with six homers and 10 stolen bases in just 34 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong never fails to amaze us



2 singles

Double

GRAND SLAM

4 RBIs



MLB's 12th-ranked prospect (@Cubs) collects 3+ hits for the second straight night with the @IowaCubs: pic.twitter.com/LdTcaj382t — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) September 10, 2023

In some ways, it’s fitting that Crow-Armstrong was involved in a trade with Baez; if you squint hard enough, they’re not too dissimilar as players. To be clear, we’re talking vintage Javy, not the version currently shuffling around the infield in Detroit: Like the shortstop, PCA is also a premier defender at a premium position, drawing rave reviews for his ability to go get it in center field. Also like Baez, the outfielder’s physical tools are not in question, with the kind of elite speed you’d expect from a center fielder to go along with a ton of pop in his bat — especially after he made a swing change allowing him to pull the ball in the air more. (Despite a relatively slim frame at 5’11, 184 pounds, Crow-Armstrong has slugged over .500 in each of his two pro seasons so far.)

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Javier Baez comp if there weren’t some question marks about his ability to get on base. Crow-Armstrong is up there looking to do damage, and while he’s made his aggressive approach work in the Minors so far, it remains to be seen whether that will translate to the highest level — despite all his gaudy stats so far, his strikeout-to-walk ratio has always been a bit on the leaner side. Granted, his elite glove and ability to impact the game in a ton of different ways makes the floor here pretty high, and the first time PCA really struggles as a professional baseball player will be the first.

He’ll also be a nice fit for a Cubs team that, despite a ton of firepower at the plate, has blown a bit hot and cold even after acquiring Jeimer Candelario at the trade deadline. Crow-Armstrong’s chops in center will allow Chicago to move Cody Bellinger to first base and/or DH far more often, both covering for their weakness at the cold corner and reducing the risk of Bellinger reaggravating the knee injury that landed him on the IL earlier this summer. The North Siders enter play on Monday three back (four in the loss column) of the Brewers in the NL Central, with a two-game grip on the second NL Wild Card spot. Despite making his MLB debut after the Aug. 31 deadline, Crow-Armstrong could still feasibly wind up on Chicago’s playoff roster: The Cubs would just need to petition MLB to allow him to replace an injured player on the roster.