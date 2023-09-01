Jasson Dominguez hits homer off Justin Verlander on his first Major League swing

This has been a season to forget for the New York Yankees and their fans, but Friday night gave them a moment they’ll remember for a long, long time.

After years and years of anticipation, top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez finally made his Major League debut — against Justin Verlander and the hated Houston Astros, no less. Given how much hype has followed Dominguez from the moment he signed with New York as an international free agent for more than $5 million — the nickname The Martian, comparisons to Mickey Mantle and Bo Jackson — you’d think it would be pretty much impossible for the 20-year-old to actually live up to expectations. Or, alternatively, he could just take Verlander yard on his very first swing as a big-leaguer:

WELCOME TO THE SHOW, JASSON DOMÍNGUEZ‼️



1 swing, 1 homer



(via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/QucVHxfewo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 2, 2023

Sure, he got some help from the Crawford Boxes, but they all count the same in the box score. Dominguez is the first Yankee to homer in his MLB debut since some guy named Aaron Judge did it back in 2016, which certainly won’t do anything to slow down the hype train. And then there’s the pitcher he did it against: Verlander had become notorious for his ownership of the Yankees in recent years, particularly in the postseason, so it’s hard to ignore the symbolism of the moment.

Of course, here’s where all the caveats apply: Dominguez is still just 20, he’s sure to encounter a pretty steep learning curve as the Majors adjust to him, and hanging these sorts of expectations on anyone not named Shohei Ohtani is setting yourself up for disappointment. Still, in a season that’s triggered something of an existential crisis in the Bronx, Dominguez immediately shining on the big stage — the stage that has foiled this same team for the past several years — is something to hold on to ahead of what figures to be a long, difficult offseason.