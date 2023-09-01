 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yankees vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Friday’s game between the Yankees and Astros.

By Chris Landers

Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on August 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Justin Verlander looks to continue his dominance over the New York Yankees and help the Houston Astros keep pace in the three-way race for the AL West as Houston welcomes the Bombers to Minute Maid Park for a three-game set this weekend. First pitch of Friday night’s opener is set for 8:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in the Yankees market and AT&T SportsNet Southwest in the Astros market. Verlander (10-6, 3.06 ERA) will get the ball for Houston, while New York sends lefty Carlos Rodon (1-4, 5.97) to the mound.

The Yankees took three out of four from the Tigers this week, but New York is still just playing out the string for the final month at 65-69 and 10.5 games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot. At this point, the team is just looking for positive signs for 2024: Top prospects Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells are set to make their long-awaited MLB debuts this weekend, and Rodon has a chance to finish strong and convince the Bronx that the big contract he signed last winter wasn’t a mistake.

After sweeping the Red Sox at Fenway, Houston enters the weekend on a five-game winning streak and just a couple points of winning percentage back of the Mariners for the AL West lead. Verlander has yet to really get rolling in his second go-around with his old team — and plenty of questions remain about the rest of this rotation, from the mercurial Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier to whether rookie Hunter Brown can hold up — but with Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Jose Altuve rolling, Houston can still slug it out with anyone.

The Astros are -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +145 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Yankees vs. Astros

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Justin Verlander
First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET
Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video
Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Live stream: Prime Video, Prime Video app.
Moneyline odds: Astros -175, Yankees +145

To watch Friday’s game you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.

