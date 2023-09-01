Mariners vs. Mets: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Mets, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Logan Gilbert (12-5, 3.66 ERA) will start for Seattle, while New York counters with righty Kodai Senga (10-7, 3.17 ERA).

The Mariners enter September as hot as just about anyone, coming off a 21-6 August that has them just in front of the Astros for the AL West lead. With Gilbert, Luis Castillo and George Kirby all rolling — not to mention rookie Bryce Miller — Seattle’s rotation can go toe-to-toe with anyone come October. The question earlier in the year was whether the lineup would hold up its end of the bargain; given Julio Rodriguez’s scorching hot second half so far, though (in addition to Cal Raleigh and Teoscar Hernandez finally heating up), the answer to that question appears to be a resounding yes.

The Mets are playing out the string of a terribly disappointing 2023 season, dropping two of three to the Rangers earlier this week to end the month of August at 11-18. With Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander off to contenders, Senga has become New York’s de facto ace, while Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor attempt to keep the offense afloat while the team tries to see what it has in prospects like Brett Baty, Matt Vientos and the recently promoted Ronny Mauricio.

The Mariners are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are the narrow -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Mariners vs. Mets

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Kodai Senga

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: N/A

Mets local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Mariners -115, Mets -105

To watch Friday’s Mariners-Mets matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.