Rays vs. Guardians: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Tampa will send ace Tyler Glasnow (7-4, 3.12 ERA) to the mound, while the Guardians counter with righty Cal Quantrill (2-6, 6.45).

Tampa had a very rocky month of August, losing Shane McClanahan to injury in addition to the troubling off-field allegations surrounding star shortstop Wander Franco. On the field, though, the Rays have managed to keep things together, winning four in a row and eight of their last 10 to keep control of the top AL Wild Card spot — and keep some pressure on the Orioles atop the AL East. Yandy Diaz, Isaac Paredes, Josh Lowe and others have started warming up at the plate of late, while Glasnow, Zach Eflin and Aaron Civale are doing their level-best to keep this rotation afloat amid a myriad of injuries.

The Guardians looked like they were giving up on the 2023 season when they shipped Civale to Tampa at the trade deadline, but with one month remaining — and after taking two of three from the Twins earlier this week — Cleveland is just five back of Minnesota in the AL Central. And thanks to the Angels’ waiver generosity, the Guardians were able to upgrade their pitching staff by claiming Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez. This is still a very suspect offense, but so are the Twins, and Cleveland has as much pitching as anyone thanks to a bevy of impressive rookie starters.

The Rays enter as -185 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cleveland at +154. The run total is set at 7.5.

Rays vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: N/A

Guardians local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Rays -185, Guardians +154

To watch Friday’s Rays-Guardians matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.