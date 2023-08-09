Report: Firing Brian Cashman ‘isn’t even on the table’, Aaron Boone’s future ‘less certain’

Despite a dismal season so far that has the team on the brink of missing the postseason for the first time since 2016, the New York Yankees apparently aren’t even considering making a change at the top. Per a report from Bob Klapisch of NJ.com, GM Brian Cashman’s job is safe no matter what happens down the stretch this year.

“The idea (of firing Cashman) isn’t even on the table,” a source told Klapisch. “It’s not up for discussion.”

MLB’s longest-tenured GM, Cashman has assembled quite the resume over 15 years at the helm in the Bronx. After working his way up the Yankees front office, he succeeded Bob Watson in the head job back in 1998. He’s been the architect of several World Series-winning teams since then, taking home titles in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2008 while navigating the often-combustible internal politics of the Steinbrenner family.

But he’s also constructed a roster that, so far, has amassed a 59-55 record and +6 run differential this season — good for fourth place in the AL East and a 4.5-game deficit for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. The team has become a pitching development machine, but repeated failures to supplement the lineup in recent years — particularly losing out on Bryce Harper to the Phillies back in 2018 — has left the team thin, aging and overly dependent on right-handed hitters, while this winter’s prize acquisition, lefty Carlos Rodon, missed the first three months of the season due to injury, struggled when he returned and then landed back on the IL with a hamstring injury a few days ago.

Things are, in a word, not great, and without a ton of avenues to get better with a mediocre farm system and an owner who’s repeatedly expressed his hesitance to break the bank on payroll. While just about everyone has come in for criticism in New York recently, Cashman’s name has been at the front of the line, a marked change from past seasons when blame was largely placed on the players or manager Aaron Boone.

It seems as though Steinbrenner is set on retaining Cashman, but with Boone about to enter the final year of his contract, Klapisch reports that the manager’s future with the Yankees is “less certain”. That doesn’t mean Steinbrenner will make a change in the dugout — this is hardly the first time Boone has occupied what appears to be a hot seat — but if one of the two goes, he’s the odds-on favorite, largely because keeping him would require giving him a contract extension that certainly wouldn’t play well if New York misses the playoffs this year.