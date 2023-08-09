Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter in second start with Phillies

Talk about making a great first impression. Just a week after being acquired by the Phillies at the trade deadline, Michael Lorenzen made history in his first start in front of his new home crowd, dominating the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night en route to the 14th no-hitter in franchise history.

The righty walked four and struck out five on the night, throwing a whopping 124 pitches. He got Dom Smith to pop out for the final out, touching off a party at Citizens Bank Park — with Lorenzen’s family there to witness it:

The no-hitter is the cherry on top of what’s already been a career year for Lorenzen. The 31-year-old righty — who mostly split his time between the bullpen and outfield at the start of his career before finally getting a chance to start with the Angels in 2022 — earned his first All-Star nod this season for the Detroit Tigers. That made him a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and eventually it was the Phillies who nabbed him, sending infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee back to Detroit. Lorenzen made his Philly debut earlier this week, firing a then-season-high eight innings in the team’s win over the Miami Marlins. That lowered his ERA on the year to a career-best 3.48 ERA headed into Wednesday’s game, and he now has a 7-7 record this season.

Lorenzen’s no-hitter is the first thrown by a Phillie since Cole Hamels did the trick back in 2015 (in what wound up being the lefty’s final start with Philadelphia). It’s the first time that the Nationals have been no-hit since the organization relocated to Washington D.C. in 2005. It’s also the fourth in the Majors this season, and the second in as many weeks after Framber Valdez accomplished the feat while facing the minimum against the Cleveland Guardians last Tuesday. Matt Manning and the Tigers threw a combined no-hitter against the Blue Jays last month, and Yankees righty Domingo Germán threw a perfect game in June against the Oakland Athletics.

The Phillies gave Lorenzen plenty of run support early, jumping ahead in the bottom of the first thanks to an RBI double from Bryce Harper and a two-run homer from Nick Castellanos. They added to that lead in emotional fashion in the second, when 28-year-old rookie Weston Wilson went yard on his first swing in the Majors.

What an unbelievable moment. Weston Wilson is the first Phillie in 25 years to hit a home run in his first plate appearance in his major league career. Marlon Anderson was the last to do it in 1998

The win marked the seventh for the Phillies in their last 10 games. They trail the Atlanta Braves by 10 games in the NL East.