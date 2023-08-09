Yankees vs. White Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After splitting the first two games of this three-game set, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will both be looking for a series win in the rubber match on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on NBC Sports Chicago in the White Sox market. Reliever Ian Hamilton (2-1, 1.67 ERA) will serve as an opener for the Yankees ahead of Luis Severino, while righty Mike Clevinger (4-5, 3.72) gets the ball for the White Sox.

The Yankees enter Wednesday still four games back in the loss column of the Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot, with questions up and down their injury-ravaged roster. Gerrit Cole is about the only known quantity in the rotation right now, with Carlos Rodon leaving his start Sunday with a hamstring injury, Nestor Cortes returning from an injury of his own and Luis Severino unraveling to the point that New York will try and have him follow an opener in Hamilton tonight. The bullpen remains a bulwark, but an increasingly shaky rotation puts a lot of pressure on an undermanned offense that really needs guys like Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Harrison Bader to pick it up with Anthony Rizzo on the IL.

The now-infamous Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson donnybrook added insult to the injury of a miserably disappointing 2023 season for Chicago. The White Sox unloaded just about everything that wasn’t nailed down at the trade deadline, as an underachieving core (Luis Robert Jr. excepted) has them mired in fourth in the AL Central at 46-69. Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, Andrew Vaughn and Cease will all be back on the South Side next year barring something drastic, but it’s unclear just what if anything this group has left after several years of underwhelming play.

New York enters as -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +100. The total is set at nine.

Yankees vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Ian Hamilton vs. Mike Clevinger

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -120, White Sox +100

