Orioles crowd starts ‘Free Kevin Brown’ chant in support of suspended broadcaster

After reports began to circulate on Monday that Baltimore Orioles management had quietly suspended play-by-play man Kevin Brown over an innocuous comment Brown made during a pregame segment late last month, the team — and in particular owner Peter Angelos — had come under fire from just about every corner of the baseball world. Just about every other Major League booth took time out their broadcasts on Monday night to rip the decision, with legendary Mets voice Gary Cohen an especially (and deservedly) unsparing standout.

Tuesday, though, took things to a whole new level. It was the first time that the Orioles had actually taken the field since the incident went viral, and while most of the attention was on a potential postseason preview against the Astros, the Camden Yards faithful made sure ownership knew how they felt about Brown’s suspension:

Chants of “Free Kevin Brown” erupt at Camden Yards.



This is the TBS telecast. I did not hear this on MASN. pic.twitter.com/OSchZsrwpc — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 9, 2023

That is ... very noticeable, although it’s unclear whether the “Free Kevin Brown!” chants were heard on the local MASN broadcast or only on the national TBS broadcast. Either way, it’s obviously not what you want, especially when your franchise is finally earning positive attention on the field after several years in the wilderness.

This whole controversy started back on July 23, when Brown led into the O’s series finale against the Rays by noting that Baltimore — who, again, was awful more or less by choice over the last few seasons — had already won more times at Tropicana Field in 2023 than they had over the last three years combined. Here’s the clip in question:

Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

Again: completely innocuous, and if anything even a compliment on how impressive this Orioles team has been so far this season. Apparently Angelos and Co. felt differently, though, because not longer after, Brown went off the air — he called the team’s next series against the Phillies on the radio, but has been absent from all broadcasts since July 26.

Over the next couple of weeks, fans on Reddit and various Orioles message boards took notice and began to wonder what was up. That led to a series of tweets from Baltimore media personality Matt Jergensen claiming that Brown had been “suspended indefinitely”. Things only escalated from there, with speculation running rampant — until Awful Announcing comfort in a report on Monday that Brown was in fact suspended, specifically for the above clip prior to the team’s game in Tampa.

Despite getting dragged by various sports media figures for the better part of 24 hours, the Orioles organization has remained more or less mum on the matter, releasing only the following statement: “We don’t comment on employment decisions, however, Kevin Brown will be back with us in the near future.” It doesn’t seem like Brown’s job is in jeopardy, and we’ll apparently be seeing him back on MASN’s airwaves soon. But if the team thinks that it can just wait for this to blow over, the scene at Camden Yards on Tuesday suggests they have another thing coming.