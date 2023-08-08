Yankees vs. White Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After yet another exasperating loss in Monday’s series opener, the New York Yankees will look to even up their three-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on NBC Sports Chicago in the White Sox market. New York will send Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.35 ERA) to the mound against Chicago righty Touki Toussaint (1-4, 3.92).

Monday felt like a new low for the Yankees, as manager Aaron Boone got tossed amid another dismal night for New York’s lineup. This team is now five back in the loss column of the Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot, with questions up and down their injuyr-ravaged roster. Gerrit Cole is about the only known quantity in the rotation right now, with Carlos Rodon leaving his start Sunday with a hamstring injury, Nestor Cortes returning from an injury of his own and Luis Severino unraveling. That’s putting a lot of pressure on an undermanned offense that really needs guys like Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Harrison Bader to pick it up with Anthony Rizzo on the IL.

The now-infamous Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson donnybrook added insult to the injury of a miserably disappointing 2023 season for Chicago. The White Sox unloaded just about everything that wasn’t nailed down at the trade deadline, as an underachieving core (Luis Robert Jr. excepted) has them mired in fourth in the AL Central at 45-68. Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, Andrew Vaughn and Cease will all be back on the South Side next year barring something drastic, but it’s unclear just what if anything this group has left after several years of underwhelming play.

The Yankees are -162 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +136 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Touki Toussaint

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -162, White Sox +136

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.