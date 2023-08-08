Astros vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, and will air on AT&T SportsNet Southwest in the Astros market and MASN in the Orioles market. Fresh off a no-hitter last week, Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros while top prospect Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09) goes for Baltimore.

The Astros got aggressive at the 2023 trade deadline, bringing former ace Justin Verlander back for a second go-round in Houston alongside rotation-mates Valdez, Cristian Javier and Hunter Brown. With Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve returning from injury to join stars like Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman and emerging young players like Chas McCormick and Yainer Diaz, Houston would seem to have all the pieces they need to mount a title defense this October. Still, this is a thinner Astros team than we’ve seen in recent years, with real weak points at the bottom of the order and rotation — especially if Javier and Brown can’t find more consistency down the stretch. Houston is 19-12 since the start of July and enters Tuesday three games back of the rival Texas Rangers in the AL West.

The Orioles, meanwhile, have just kept their dream 2023 season rolling. With a sweep of the Mets over the weekend, Baltimore has now won four in a row and eight of 10 to become the AL’s first team to 70 wins. (They’ve also run their lead in the AL East to four games over the beleaguered Rays.) Deadline acquisition Jack Flaherty looked like just what the O’s needed in his team debut last week, while Kyle Bradish continues to shine and John Means inches closer to a return from Tommy John rehab. If Baltimore manages to cobble together an October-worthy rotation, look out, because this is among baseball’s deepest lineups, led by young stars like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson.

Houston enters as -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles coming in at +110. The total is set at 8.

