Tim Anderson suspended six games, Jose Ramirez gets three for on-field fight

After Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians fully put their dukes up in the middle of the infield on Saturday night — and touched off a raucous brawl in the process — you knew it was only a matter of time before the MLB office issued some discipline.

Those punishments arrived on Monday, per The Athletic’s Jayson Stark:

MLB announces suspensions and fines from the White Sox-Guardians fight.



6 games for Tim Anderson. 3 games for Jose Ramirez.



Both are appealing. pic.twitter.com/HsrmzwsXQk — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 7, 2023

To sum up: Three players have received suspensions — Anderson for six games, Ramirez for three and Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase for one. Both managers, Pedro Grifol and Terry Francona, have also been suspended for a single game, as has Guardians third-base coach Mike Sarbaugh. White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Cleveland infielder Gabriel Arias were both hit with fines. Both Anderson and Ramirez reportedly plan to appeal the ruling and will remain in their teams’ lineups until those appeals are heard. Clase, Grifol, Francona, and Sarbaugh will all serve their suspensions on Monday night.

Personally, it does feel a little lop-sided that Anderson was hit with twice the suspension that Ramirez got. In addition to adding insult to the injury of being made into an instant meme, it’s not like Anderson was the aggressor and Ramirez simply start throwing punches in self-defense; if anything, Ramirez was the one who turned what began as a standard baseball play into an all-out donnybrook.

The fracas was touched off when Ramirez slid into second base on an RBI double in the sixth inning. Anderson was covering secodn, and stood over for a few seconds while holding the tag on him — a common move by infielders hoping to catch a baserunner straying off the bag. That led to an exchange of words, and that in turn led to the throwing of punches. One of those punches, a wild right hook from Ramirez, dropped Anderson clean just as players from both sides intervened.

Apparently Ramirez has long had beef with the White Sox shortstop. “I think he’s (Anderson) been disrespecting the game for a while,” Ramirez said after the game. “I was telling him to stop doing that. After he tapped me really hard, more than needed, he said he wanted to fight and I had to defend myself.”

While the White Sox are not contenders, the Guardians are still within shouting distnace of the AL Central lead despite a below-.500 record and a soft sell at last week’s trade deadline. As such, the loss of Ramirez, easily the best hitter on a weak Cleveland offense, is notable, particularly with a challenging stretch of schedule ahead.