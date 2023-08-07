Yankees vs. White Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees look to give their fading Wild Card hopes a boost as they kick off a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The game will take place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on NBC Sports Chicago in the White Sox market. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (10-2, 2.64 ERA) will try to build on his Cy Young campaign and will go up against Dylan Cease (4-5, 4.61) for the Sox.

The Yankees have been playing a bit better of late, splitting a competitive four-game series with the Astros over the weekend, but they remain four games back in the loss column of the Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot with questions up and down their injuyr-ravaged roster. Cole is about the only known quantity in the rotation right now, with Carlos Rodon leaving his start Sunday with a hamstring injury, Nestor Cortes returning from an injury of his own and Luis Severino unraveling. That’s putting a lot of pressure on an undermanned offense that really needs guys like Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Harrison Bader to pick it up with Anthony Rizzo on the IL.

The now-infamous Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson donnybrook added insult to the injury of a miserably disappointing 2023 season for Chicago. The White Sox unloaded just about everything that wasn’t nailed down at the trade deadline, as an underachieving core (Luis Robert Jr. excepted) has them mired in fourth in the AL Central at 45-68. Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, Andrew Vaughn and Cease will all be back on the South Side next year barring something drastic, but it’s unclear just what if anything this group has left after several years of underwhelming play.

The Yankees enter the game as -170 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +142 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Yankees vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, White Sox +142

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.