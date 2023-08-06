White Sox vs. Guardians: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Jesse Scholtens (1-4, 3.07 ERA) gets the start for the South Siders while Xzavion Curry (3-1, 2.90) will pitch for the Guardians.

After shipping off Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Kendall Graveman and Keynan Middleton at the trade deadline, Chicago has officially waved the white flag on what’s been an incredibly disappointing 2023 season. The White Sox entered the year with credible playoff aspirations, but now only the lowly Kansas City Royals are keeping them from the AL Central basement. Just about every member of their core not named Luis Robert Jr. has underachieved, from Tim Anderson to Yoan Moncada to Eloy Jimenez to Andrew Vaughn to even ace Dylan Cease. They’ll spend the next two months giving some young players some run — and figuring out what direction they’ll go this winter.

Cleveland is still just 2.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central lead, but it seems like even the front office doesn’t really believe in this team’s potential after a 54-57 start. The Guardians shipped starter Aaron Civale away at the deadline for top Rays prospect Kyle Manzardo, hoping to finally add some oomph to their offense after years of being carried by a formidable rotation. Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor are a formidable one-two punch, but Cleveland hasn’t gotten enough from everyone else, while injuries to Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie have made it harder to execute their patented close-game formula.

The Guardians are -142 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox at +120. The run total is set at 9.

White Sox vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Jesse Scholtens vs. Xzavion Curry

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Guardians -142, White Sox +120

To watch Sunday’s matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.