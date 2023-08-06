Dodgers vs. Padres: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego, California. It’ll be a matchup of trade deadline acquisitions on the mound, as Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.47 ERA) goes for the Dodgers while veteran lefty Rich Hill (7-10, 4.76) will get the ball for his Padres debut.

The 2023 season hasn’t been without adversity for Los Angeles, but despite inconsistency on offense (from everyone not named Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, at least) and injuries up and down their starting rotation, here the Dodgers sit, in command of the NL West and four up in the loss column on the rival San Francisco Giants. Starting pitcher remains a concern, even after acquiring Lynn this week from the White Sox — Dustin May is out for the year, Clayton Kershaw’s shoulder is a question mark, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin have underperformed and none of the team’s slew of young arms have stepped up and shown real consistency. Still, with Betts, Freeman, Max Muncy, Will Smith and J.D. Martinez in tow, this is among the deepest lineups in the game, and they seem primed for another deep October run if they can get their pitchers in order.

The Padres opted to (tentatively) buy at the deadline, and so far the team has made A.J. Preller’s strategy look like a wise one. After a win on Saturday night, San Diego is now 7-3 over their last 10 games, with an offense that appears to be getting into gear at just the right time (top-five in team wRC+ over the last two weeks). Ha-Seong Kim has been a god-send, and Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado are finally warming up in support of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Juan Soto. Joe Musgrove’s injury is a big blow to this rotation, and makes a Yu Darvish rebound all the more critical, but the Padres’ ceiling remains as high as anyone’s — and they’re now just two back of the final NL Wild Card spot.

L.A. enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Padres at +105. The run total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers vs. Padres

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Rich Hill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: N/A

Padres local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -125, Padres +105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.