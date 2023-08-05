Astros vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Saturday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on AT&T SportsNet Southwest in the Astros market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Houston will send Justin Verlander (6-5, 3.15 ERA) as he begins his second stint with the team, while New York counters with Nestor Cortes (5-2, 5.16) in his return from the IL.

With Verlander now in tow, the reigning world champs are looking awfully scary as we hit the stretch run. Hunter Brown looked solid again as Houston evened up this series on Friday night, and with Verlander, Framber Valdez and a resurgent Cristian Javier atop the rotation, no one will want to face this team in a short series. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve are back as well, along with Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and emerging bats like Chas McCormick and Yainer Diaz. This isn’t your older brother’s Astros, but they don’t have very many holes right now and are just 1.5 games back of the Texas Rangers for the AL West lead.

Every time the Yankees threaten to build some momentum, one of their myriad flaws rears its head to short-circuit things. Luis Severino and the Yankees lineup both struggled yet again in Friday’s loss, and New York is now 3.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. The offense remains largely punchless offense despite the long-awaited return of Aaron Judge, and the pitching remains awfully sketchy behind Gerrit Cole (with Domingo German on the restricted list for the rest of the year, Cortes coming back from a shoulder injury and Severino and Carlos Rodon underperforming). Anthony Rizzo is now on the IL as well to exacerbate things, and it’s hard to imagine New York making a real run unless it can get its biggest names healthy and playing the way their salaries would suggest.

The Astros are the -142 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.