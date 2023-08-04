Rays vs. Tigers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Zack Littell (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will make his first start of the year for the injury-depleted Rays, while Detroit turns to rookie Reese Olson (1-4, 4.71).

Things have gone from bad to worse for Tampa recently. Yes, the Rays are still in fine position for a postseason spot, in control of the top AL Wild Card spot at 66-45 and just two games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. But they’re also just 9-17 over their last 26 games, with the sixth-lowest wRC+ in the Majors since the start of July, and their once-formidable rotation has been absolutely decimated by injuries: first to Jeffrey Springs, then to Drew Rasmussen, and now ace Shane McClanahan is on the IL with forearm tightness. Tyler Glasnow and Zach Eflin (and likely rookie Taj Bradley) will have to step up in their absence, while Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe look to find their early-season form at the plate.

It’s another lost season in Detroit, but there have at least been (faint) signs of progress: The Tigers are no longer in the AL Central cellar, ahead of the lowly Chicago White Sox at 48-60, and Riley Greene, Tarik Skubal, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter look like real building blocks moving forward. Olson has flashed plenty of potential in the rotation too, and if Eduardo Rodriguez comes back and Matt Manning continues to progress, the Tigers could have a legitimately competitive rotation as soon as next season. The offense needs a ton of work still — and Javier Baez snapping out of his prolonged funk would help — but hey, you have to start somewhere.

Tampa enters as -148 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers at +124. The run total is set at 9.

Rays vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Reese Olson

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: N/A

Tigers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Rays -148, Tigers +124

To watch Friday’s Rays-Tigers matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.