Astros vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Young righty Hunter Brown (7-7, 4.12 ERA) takes the mound for Houston, while Luis Severino (2-5, 7.49) looks to get back on track after a disastrous 2023 season so far.

With Justin Verlander now in tow, the reigning world champs are looking awfully scary as we hit the stretch run. Cristian Javier took a step back in Thursday night’s loss, but he’s begun to turn the corner after a midsummer swoon — and with Justin Verlander now in town to compliment Framber Valdez, no one wants to face Houston’s staff in a postseason series. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve are back as well, along with Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and emerging bats like Chas McCormick and Yainer Diaz. This isn’t your older brother’s Astros, but they don’t have very many holes right now and are just 1.5 games back of the Texas Rangers for the AL West lead.

Despite Brian Cashman’s ... passive approach to the trade deadline, the 2023 Yankees simply refuse to be dead and buried. New York will look to make it three wins in a row on Friday night, and they’re now just two back in the loss column of the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Of course, the flaws are still evident: a largely punchless offense despite the long-awaited return of Aaron Judge and some awfully sketchy pitching behind Gerrit Cole (with Domingo German on the restricted list for the rest of the year, Nestor Cortes coming back from a shoulder injury and Severino and Carlos Rodon underperforming). Anthony Rizzo is now on the IL as well to exacerbate things, and it’s hard to imagine New York making a real run unless it can get its biggest names healthy and playing the way their salaries would suggest.

Houston enters as -148 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees at +124. The run total is set at 9.

Astros vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: N/A

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Astros -148, Yankees +124

