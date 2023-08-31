White Sox promote Chris Getz to senior VP/general manager

Well that didn’t take long. Reports began to surface last week that White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf was looking at internal candidates to replace recently fired executive VP Kenny Williams and GM Rick Hahn as the team’s new lead baseball decision-maker. Sure enough, that came to pass on Thursday morning: Former big leaguer Chris Getz, who had previously served as assistant GM under Williams and Hahn, has been named Chicago’s senior VP and general manager.

OFFICIAL: Chris Getz has been named senior vice president/general manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/MPjlDuI7p6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2023

An infielder with the White Sox and Royals from 2008 to 2014, Getz shifted to a front-office gig in Kansas City almost immediately after the conclusion of his playing career. He served as an assistant with the Kansas City Royals in 2015 and 2016, working under then-Royals GM Dayton Moore. (Moore, currently serving as an advisor to the Texas Rangers after being fired by Kansas City this past offseason, had also been considered a candidate for a role in Chicago’s front office — and could still come join Getz in the coming days.)

Getz has been with the White Sox since 2016, overseeing the team’s player development operations and having a hand in the growth of Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez and the rest of Chicago’s core. How best to supplement that core — or whether to start from scratch — is the most pressing question that will face Getz this winter, with the South Siders currently mired at 53-81 amid a dismally disappointing season.

Williams and Hahn offloaded several pending free agents at this month’s trade deadline, but the team still has Robert, Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, Andrew Benintendi, Andrew Vaughn, Dylan Cease and more under contract for the foreseeable future. Chicago currently has just over $120 million committed in payroll for next season, and with Reinsdorf’s history of reluctance to spend big — and a shallow if improving farm system not offering a ton of quick fixes — there don’t seem to be too many paths to immediate contention for this group, barring a number of key players finally playing up to what the Sox expected of them.