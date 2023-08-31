Braves vs. Dodgers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Thursday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, and will also air on Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market and on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market. NL Cy Young candidate Spencer Strider (15-4, 3.46 ERA) will take the mound for Atlanta while Los Angeles counters with righty Lance Lynn (6-9, 6.47).

After a sweep of the Rockies at Coors Field, the Braves have won seven of 10, with the league’s deepest and most dangerous lineup and a rotation that’s starting to come into focus after some injury (and inconsistency) related flux this summer. Strider has been cooking lately, and with Max Fried rounding into form and Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder pitching better of late, Atlanta might have some pitching to go with Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and all that hitting — including the white-hot Michael Harris II and Marcell Ozuna.

The Dodgers are outrageously hot at the moment, with a 24-4 record so far in August that’s helped them open up a 14.5-game lead in the NL West — and kept them just four games back of Atlanta for the league’s top seed. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have been on all-time heaters this month: Betts is hitting a whopping .454/.512/.796 in August, and he now has the lead in OPS and WAR over Acuna Jr. in the NL MVP race. Freeman, meanwhile, has an August slash line of .375/.427/.625 and currently leads the NL in doubles and total bases. L.A., like the Braves, have dealt with a ton of rotation adversity, but with Clayton Kershaw back healthy and Julio Urias hitting his stride, they’re looking just as dangerous as Atlanta right now.

The Braves enter as -148 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Dodgers at +124. The run total is set at 8.5.

Braves vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Lance Lynn

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Braves -148, Dodgers +124

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.