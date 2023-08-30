Report: Yankees to call up top prospects Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells this weekend

Your may not have a ton more to play for down the stretch of a dreadfully disappointing 2023 season, but cheer up, Yankees fans: A new generation of Baby Bombers are coming. First came a report from MLB.com, stating that long-time top prospect Jasson Dominguez would be called up to join New York for its series against the Astros in Houston this weekend.

Prepare for a Martian landing!



The @Yankees are expected to call up Jasson Domínguez for his big league debut in the series against the Astros, a source has told https://t.co/0dfSeCyNRD.



More on MLB's No. 78 overall prospect: https://t.co/P2vvU00icB pic.twitter.com/zNfXNk4wqP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 30, 2023

That was soon followed by another report that catcher/DH (and Dominguez’s Triple-A teammate) Austin Wells would be joining him:

The Yankees will also call up catcher Austin Wells on Friday, I’m told. https://t.co/6bxreIE5XU — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) August 30, 2023

Rumors surrounding the moves had begun picked up steam in recent days, as both players lit it up at the plate in their first tastes of Triple-A. Dominguez, though, is the headliner: Perhaps the most hyped international prospect in modern history, the baseball world has awaited the 20-year-old’s arrival from the moment he signed with the Yankees out of the Dominican Republic for a whopping $5.1 million back in 2019. His hype may have cooled a bit from the days when he drew comps to Bo Jackson and Mickey Mantle — he’s currently MLB Pipeline’s No. 78 overall prospect, a nice player but far from a generational talent — but that’s more an indictment of the prospect hype industrial complex than it is Dominguez as a player.

The physical tools remain impressive, as the switch-hitting Dominguez already boasts a yolked-up physique at 5’9, 190 pounds despite not even being of legal drinking age yet. He hits the ball hard (if a bit too much on the ground) from both sides of the plate, and he posted solid age-adjusted numbers at A-ball and High-A in 2022 (.273/.376/.461 with 16 homers and 37 steals). That stolen-base number probably overstates his athleticism — again, he’s already pretty thickly built, and it’s unlikely he remains in center field for much longer — but overall there aren’t too many weaknesses in Dominguez’s game. He was solid in Double-A to start this season, then caught fire upon a promotion to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .444/.531/.593 over his first eight games.

Jasson Domínguez has his first Triple-A hit on the road and is 12-for-24 since being promoted from the @SOMPatriots ( ) #EverythingMajor #RepBX pic.twitter.com/aNaiCcUrF6 — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 29, 2023

If there is a concern here, it’s his hit tool: Dominguez’s walk rates have been great everywhere he’s gone, and no one doubts his raw power, but whether he’ll swing over too many breaking balls at the highest level to get that power into games remains a question mark. For what it’s worth, though, he’s struck out just twice in his first 32 Triple-A PAs, and again, he’s been very young for every level he’s played at thus far. It’s not hard to see him putting up .260 averages with 30 homers in the middle of the Yankees’ order for years to come if it all comes together.

Wells, meanwhile, is simpler scouting report. Drafted 28th overall out of Arizona back in 2020, he’s here to do one thing and one thing only: Mash dingers.

Yankees' top-catching prospect and 2020 1st Round Pick Austin Wells just hit a ball 473 feet into right field for his first Triple-A HR! #NYY pic.twitter.com/yt1OAp4XD7 — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 16, 2023

Wells is nominally a catcher, but no one projects him to be able to handle the position even occasionally at the Major League level. He’s one of New York’s 10 best prospects because of his bat, and in his defense, he’s produced at just about every step of his pro journey — including a .243/.335/.447 line with 17 homers in 95 games across three levels this year. And it’s not just the long ball: The lefty also has a good batting eye, and if you squint hard enough, you could see something like a Kyle Schwarber type in the future.

It’s unclear just where Dominguez and Wells fit into New York’s lineup, but at 11.0 games back in the AL Wild Card race, the team has no reason not to give them as much experience as they can over the season’s final month. First base is open for Wells as long as Anthony Rizzo remains out with post-concussion symptoms, and with Harrison Bader getting put on waivers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa currently moonlighting in left field, it’s not like the outfield depth chart is particularly clogged at the moment. The Yankees have every incentive to find out as much as they can about two potential building blocks ahead of what figures to be a pivotal offseason.