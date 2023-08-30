Bryce Harper’s 300th career homer was a dramatic game-tying moonshot

Don’t look now, but it’s starting to feel an awful lot like 2022 in Philadelphia these days. Trea Turner has woken up from his season-long slumber (with some help from the Philly faithful), Bryce Harper has caught fire, contributions are coming from the most unlikely of places and after a sluggish first few months, the Phils have all of a sudden recaptured the sense that they just don’t know how to lose — the sort of team-of-destiny mojo that carried them all the way to Game 6 of the World Series last year.

The latest in a recent string of magical moments came on Wednesday afternoon, when Harper saved his 300th career homer for the most opportune time. After a seesaw affair for most of the afternoon, Philly trailed, 7-6, heading into the bottom of the eighth. But like they have all month long, the team had an answer — this time from Harper, who launched a two-run bomb (the team’s league-leading 59th of the month) to right-center to put the home team back in front.

Bryce Harper had Philly rocking after his 300th career homer! pic.twitter.com/xicnYsFWJv — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2023

The home run is the 300th in Harper’s already-storied career, making him the 70th-fastest player to reach the plateau in MLB history (a number that would surely be more impressive had injuries not slowed him down over the past couple of years). The two-time NL MVP got a much-deserved curtain call as he got back to the dugout, as his love affair with Citizens Bank Park continues. As does his recent hot streak: It took Harper a little while to warm up after he missed the early portion of the season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, but he’s been scorching of late, entering Wednesday with a .360/.453/.775 slash line over his last 24 games.

Alas, Philly’s magical August mojo finally ran dry: Craig Kimbrel coughed up three runs in the ninth, and the offense couldn’t find yet another rally in an eventual 10-8 loss. Still, the reigning NL champs are a robust 17-10 in August, with a commanding grip on the first NL Wild Card spot as we reach the season’s final month.