Yankees vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees (64-68) have been reduced to playing out the string of a lost 2023 season, but they’ll still have a chance to bag a sweep of the Detroit Tigers (59-73) in the final game of this three-game set. First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on YES Network in the Yankees market and Bally Sports Detroit in the Tigers market. Gerrit Cole (11-4, 2.95 ERA) will look to bolster his AL Cy Young case for New York, while the Tigers give the ball to lefty Joey Wentz (2-10, 6.62).

The Yankees have won two in a row, but they still sit at 64-68, losers of six of 10 and still 11 games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot. The team has all but waved the white flag at this point, with derailed by a rotation that never came together behind Cole — Nestor Cortes is on the shelf for the foreseeable future, while Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon have been tremendously disappointing — and an offense that’s struggled even since getting Aaron Judge back.

Detroit is in the midst of yet another rebuilding year, but if you squint, you can see the outline of the next contending Tigers team. The trio of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter are a big reason for that, forming a respectable heart of the order in support of promising young pitchers like Skubal, Reese Olson, Matt Manning and Alex Faedo.

Unsurprisingly given that pitching matchup, the Yankees enter as heavy -230 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Detroit at +190. The run total is set at 7.5.

Yankees vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Joey Wentz

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: YES Network

TEAM local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -230, Tigers +190

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.