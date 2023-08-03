Max Scherzer settles in after rocky start to Rangers debut

Well, at least Mets fans got about five minutes of schadenfreude out of a truly miserable trade deadline. Max Scherzer made his Texas Rangers debut against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon, and after much fanfare, things ... did not get off to a great start. The righty gave up three runs on three hits and two walks in an ugly first inning, giving all of Queens flashbacks to his inconsistent start to 2023:

Gavin Sheets brings in 2 runs pic.twitter.com/aD0rERwRJ3 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 3, 2023

Of course, it didn’t matter that just about all of Chicago’s hits in the inning were on pretty soft contact, or that it was just one inning. These are Mets fans we’re talking about; do you really think they’re going to miss a chance to talk smack? When their own team has already punted on the rest of the season and is in the process of getting swept by the Royals?

Alas, that satisfaction was very short-lived. Scherzer gave up another baserunner in the top of the second, but after that, he was nails: The future Hall of Famer allowed just one hit over his final four innings, finishing with a final line of 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K — while the Rangers offense rallied to get him a win in a 4-3 victory.

Max Scherzer, Nasty 89mph Cutter. ✂️



9th K pic.twitter.com/i5PCIjNbaB — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 3, 2023

All jokes aside, though, this was a neat microcosm of Scherzer’s 2023 so far: some maddening inconsistencies, particularly with his command, tarnishing what is still a very good repertoire. If Scherzer can avoid losing the strike zone (and bring his fluky-high home run rate down), he’s still very much a frontline arm, exactly the kind of guy the Rangers need and thought they were getting when they shipped top prospect Luisangel Acuna to New York. Of course, if it were that simple, he’d probably still be a Met right now.