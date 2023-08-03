Pirates vs. Brewers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Thursday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All-Star Mitch Keller (9-7, 3.97 ERA) will get the ball for Pittsburgh, while the Brewers turn to righty Adrian Houser (3-3, 4.43).

It’s another rebuilding year for Pittsburgh, who enters play on Thursday at 48-59 and well out of contention for an NL Wild Card spot. The Pirates are now focused on the future, calling up top prospects like Henry Davis, Nick Gonzales and Endy Rodriguez, while Keller looks like a piece to build around in the rotation.

Milwaukee started the second half hot, but losing seven of 10 has dropped the Brewers to 58-51 — tied with the Miami Marlins for the third and final Wild Card spot. The team was largely dormant at the trade deadline, adding Mark Canha and lefty reliever Andrew Chafin. Getting Brandon Woodruff back in the rotation will be big behind Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta, but the real question will be whether Christian Yelich, Willy Adames and Co. can manufacture enough runs.

The Brewers enter as -130 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Pittsburgh at +110. The run total is set at 8.5.

Pirates vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Adrian Houser

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: N/A

Brewers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Brewers -130, Pirates +110

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.