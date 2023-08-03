Astros vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Thursday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Cristian Javier (7-2, 4.33 ERA) will take the bump for Houston, while Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.39 ERA) is starting for New York.

With Justin Verlander now in tow, the reigning world champs are looking awfully scary as we hit the stretch run. Javier has also begun to turn the corner after a midsummer swoon, and those two plus Framber Valdez would be an awfully imposing trio atop any postseason rotation. Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve are back as well, along with Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman and emerging bats like Chas McCormick and Yainer Diaz. This isn’t your older brother’s Astros, but they don’t have very many holes right now and are just half a game back of the Texas Rangers for the AL West lead.

Brian Cashman elected to ... basically sit on his hands at the trade deadline — not buying, not selling, but simply picking up a couple of middle relievers for a team whose bullpen hasn’t been the problem this year. Despite the long-awaited return of Aaron Judge, the script remains frustratingly the same for the Yankees: a largely punchless offense and some awfully sketchy pitching behind Gerrit Cole. New York is still just three back in the loss column of the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final AL Wild Card spot, but the fact is that this team has now gone 21-27 in their last 45 games, with a +7 run differential on the year — that’s almost two full months of mediocrity, with no end in sight unless Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, Carlos Rodon and more of the team’s underachieving stars get hot.

The Astros are -112 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are at -108. The total is set at 9.

