Yankees finally release struggling third baseman Josh Donaldson

After almost two years and seemingly more stints on the injured list than memorable moments, the Josh Donaldson era in New York has officially come to an end. The Yankees announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had cut ties with the third baseman, who’s currently on the IL with a calf strain he suffered back in mid-July.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees released INF Josh Donaldson from the roster. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 29, 2023

Injuries — first to his hamstring, then to his calf — had limited Donaldson to just 33 of a possible 131 games this season, his second in New York after arriving last spring in a trade with the Twins. Even when healthy, though, he was unable to make an impact at the plate, slashing just .142/.225/.434 with 10 home runs and 15 RBI — and becoming something of a scapegoat for the team’s offensive struggles.

As the Yankees’ lineup floundered over the past two years, it was Donaldson who bore the brunt of fans’ frustration, a symbol of what they came to view as everything wrong with the current direction of the team under GM Brian Cashman: Rather aggressively supplement an offense that had come up small several postseasons running, New York was instead content to fiddle at the margins, passing on big fish in favor of moves that may have been more efficient from a value perspective but failed to move the needle. Nowhere was that gap more evident than with Donaldson, who the team acquired to serve as its everyday third baseman just a year after opting not to seriously pursue Manny Machado in free agency.

Brian Cashman chose



Clint Frazier over Bryce Harper

Miguel Andjuar over Manny Machado

Jose Trevino over Sean Murphy

Josh Donaldson over Matt Chapman

IKF over Seager and Correa



At what point does the seat get hot? — And That's Baseball (@AndThatsBB) June 19, 2023

Eventually, that lack of talent infusion caught up with New York, who fell off a cliff once Aaron Judge went down with a toe injury earlier this summer. With the Yankees now 11 games back of an AL Wild Card spot and essentially waving the white flag on a tremendously disappointing 2023 season, the team wants to get youngsters like Oswald Peraza as many infield reps as possible over these last few weeks. Donaldson, 37, was in the last guaranteed year of the four-year, $92 million contract he signed back in 2020. The deal included a team option for 2024, but it now looks like neither the Yankees nor anyone else will be picking that up.

If this is in fact the end of the road for Donaldson, it’s worth remembering just how good he was before age and injury caught up to him. It may be difficult to remember now, but the 2015 AL MVP was one of the cooler success stories in baseball, a former first-round pick who flamed out as a catching prospect before reinventing himself as a third baseman and breaking through with the Oakland Athletics as a 27-year-old rookie in 2013. Over his first four full seasons in the Majors, Donaldson was among the most fearsome two-way forces in the game, slashing .284/.375/.518 while averaging over 30 homers and 100 RBI a year and playing elite defense at the hot corner.

He was also a notorious clutch performer, slashing .325/.402/.597 across back-to-back ALCS runs with the Blue Jays in 2015 and 2016.

He remained a productive player well into his 30s, first with the Braves and then in two seasons with the Twins in 2020 and 2021. When he arrived in New York, though, it became apparent pretty quickly that he was cooked: His OPS fell by nearly 150 points in his first season with the Yankees, while his strikeout rate spiked to a career high 27.1%. Despite his struggles in 2022, though, Cashman and Co. doubled down on him this season, saying that his defense remained valuable and that he still had plenty of life left in his bat if he could stay on the field enough. That never happened, though, and now both Donaldson and the Yankees face uncertain futures this winter.