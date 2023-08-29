Brewers vs. Cubs: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, and will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Brewers market and Marquee Sports Network in the Cubs market. Milwaukee will start Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.65 ERA), while Chicago counters with Justin Steele (14-3, 2.80).

Milwaukee strengthened its grip on the NL Central with a win in the series opener on Monday, Brew Crew’s ninth straight victory. They’re now five up on Chicago in the division, and with Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta atop the rotation, no one will want to see them in a postseason series. The offense remains underwhelming, but it’s been better of late, with Rowdy Tellez returning and Willy Adames finally heating up alongside Christian Yelich and William Contreras.

While it hasn’t been enough to make up ground in the division, Chicago has won seven of 10 and been playing some very good baseball since the trade deadline, entering Tuesday a game up on the Giants and a half-game up on the Diamondbacks in the NL Wild Card chase. Rotation questions remain, with Marcus Stroman still out indefinitely and Steele beginning to wobble a bit, but Kyle Hendricks and Javier Assad have both pitched well of late — and this lineup is as deep as anybody’s when it’s clicking.

The Cubs are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +114 underdogs, and the run total is set at seven.

Brewers vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Corbin Burnes vs. Justin Steele

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Cubs -135, Brewers +114

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.