Report: Red Sox calling up dynamic top-100 prospect Ceddanne Rafaela

With the Boston Red Sox in the midst of a stretch that will likely make or break their AL Wild Card hopes, the team is getting one particularly big reinforcement from the Minors — at least for a few days. With infielder Pablo Reyes headed to the IL and outfielder Wilyer Abreu going on the paternity list, MLB.com’s Ian Browne is reporting that Boston is set to promote Ceddanne Rafaela — the team’s No. 3 prospect and No. 77 overall, per MLB Pipeline — from Triple-A.

Big news. Rafaela is getting called up today.

Rafaela isn’t expected to be in Boston’s lineup tonight as they get set for their second huge series against the Houston Astros in as many weeks. And it’s not clear how long he’ll remain in the Majors, with Abreu out for just a few days and Jarren Duran potentially nearing a return from injury. Still, it’s exciting news for Red Sox fans who have been following Rafaela’s ascent through the Minors, and we’ll hopefully get to see how one of the game’s most dynamic young athletes — and coolest stories — translates at the highest level.

A young Rafaela — all 4’9, 70 pounds of him — starred for the Curacao Little League team that fell one game short of the international final at the 2012 Little League World Series. Five years later, Boston thought enough of the young infielder to take a $10,000 flier on him. His athleticism immediately made him a plus defensively wherever the Red Sox put him, from shortstop to center field and everywhere in between. Due to his small stature, though, he didn’t project to make enough of an impact at the plate — until midway through the 2021 season, that is, when some offensive adjustments turned him from organizational depth into a legit prospect.

File under "things that are very hot".



Ceddanne Rafaela has hit a home run in 5 (five) consecutive games



We are tied 2-2 in the 9th in Syracuse. pic.twitter.com/Sc87wnjGgh — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 6, 2023

A new swing helped Rafaela start driving the ball in the air with authority far more consistently, and the results showed up big-time in 2022: He slashed .299/.342/.539 over 116 games across High-A and Double-A as a 21-year-old, popping 20 homers despite having hit just 25 combined over his previous three pro seasons. He’s held those offensive gains this year, hitting a blistering .312/.370/.618 with 14 homers in just 48 games after a midsummer promotion to Triple-A.

Rafaela has always had an extremely aggressive approach at the plate, but he’s managed to keep his strikeout rate in check as he climbs through the high Minors (his Triple-A mark currently sits at a totally fine 21%; not elite, certainly, but far from a major red flag). It remains to be seen whether that swing first, ask questions later approach will continue to work against Major League pitching, but at this point he deserves the benefit of the doubt — and if it does, he could become a star, because he can do stuff like this with the glove:

Ceddanne Rafaela gets all of the air on this one!



The @RedSox No. 26 prospect robs a homer for the @PortlandSeaDogs. pic.twitter.com/IpRzcHJXyy — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 9, 2022

Rafaela has bounced between short and center field in the Red Sox organization, and he’s been awesome at both thanks to good instincts and great speed. Trevor Story’s presence on the big-league roster — and Boston’s lack of a true defensive center fielder, especially with Duran out — will probably nudge him into the outfield for the most part, but he can play pretty much anywhere you want to stick him. Rafaela wouldn’t be the first uber-athlete to be undone in the Majors by an iffy hit tool, but man, it’s hard not to get excited about the potential if the bat he’s shown over the past 18 months is for real.