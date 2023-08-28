Yankees vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Monday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Detroit in the Tigers market. New York will once again try to get struggling righty Luis Severino (3-8, 7.26 ERA) on track, while the Tigers give the ball to rookie Reese Olson (2-5, 5.29).

Dropping two of three two the Rays in Tampa has New York at 62-67, losers of eight of 10 and 10 games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot. The team has all but waved the white flag at this point, with not much to rely on behind Gerrit Cole in the rotation — Nestor Cortes is on the shelf for the foreseeable future, while Severino and Carlos Rodon have been tremendously disappointing — and an offense that’s struggled even since getting Aaron Judge back.

Detroit is in the midst of yet another rebuilding year, but if you squint, you can see the outline of the next contending Tigers team. The trio of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter are a big reason for that, forming a respectable heart of the order in support of promising young pitchers like Olson, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning and Alex Faedo. The Tigers have a chance to move into second place in the AL Central this week, 1.5 games back of the Guardians at 59-70 and winners of six of 10.

Detroit enters as narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

