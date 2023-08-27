Braves vs. Giants: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves (84-44) and the San Francisco Giants (66-63) with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. Rookie Jared Shuster (4-2, 5.00 ERA) will start for the Braves while rookie reliever Tristan Beck (3-2, 3.34 ERA) will make his first career start in what could be another bullpen day for the Giants.

Atlanta is going for the series sweep in San Fran this evening after comfortably taking the first two games this weekend. Max Fried delivered a strong six innings on the mound in yesterday’s victory while Matt Olson came up big at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBI.

San Francisco’s August struggles have continued as it has now dropped four of its last five ballgames. The Giants managed to tie last night’s ballgame with a Wilmer Flores two-run homer in the third, but quickly fell back into a hole. The team now sits 1.5 games back of the Diamondbacks for the final NL Wild Card spots and needs a win tonight to keep pace.

The Braves enter the game as a -142 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Giants +120 underdogs. The total is set at 10.

Braves vs. Giants

Pitchers: Jared Shuster vs. Tristan Beck

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Giants local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Braves -125, Giants +105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.