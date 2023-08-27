Angels vs. Mets: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Angels, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Righty Griffin Canning (7-4, 4.61 ERA) will enter the rotation for Los Angeles in place of the injured Shohei Ohtani, while the Mets counter with lefty David Peterson (3-7, 5.59).

The Angels have won the first two games of this three-game set, but it seems far too late to salvage what’s been a nightmarish month. L.A. went all-in at the trade deadline, keeping Ohtani and acquiring Lucas Giolito, Randal Grichuk, C.J. Cron and others, but all they have to show for it is a 6-16 record in August and a nine-game deficit in the AL Wild Card standings. Ohtani is done for the year as a pitcher, Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and a slew of others are on the IL, and at this point the Halos are just trying to see what they might have to build around in 2024.

Speaking of disappointing seasons: After being reduced to sellers at this month’s trade deadline, the Mets have gone just 9-15 in August, with Peterson and Tylor Megill replacing Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in the rotation. With GM Billy Eppler all but admitting to a retooling after this year’s spending spree fell flat, New York is just trying to play out the string and see which of their young players might be worthy of playing time in 2024 — and which members of the will be around to see it.

The Mets enter as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with L.A. at +105. The run total is set at 9.

Angels vs. Mets

Pitchers: Griffin Canning vs. David Peterson

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: N/A

Mets local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Mets -125, Angels +105

To watch Sunday’s matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.