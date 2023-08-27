Rays vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees (62-67) and the Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will also air on Amazon Prime Video in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market. Lefty Carlos Radon (1-4, 6.27 ERA) will start for the Yanks and will go up against right Zack Littell (2-4, 4.27 ERA) for the Rays.

After dropping the series opener on Friday, Tampa Bay struck back with a 3-0 shutout victory over the Yankees yesterday. The Rays were boosted by a quality start from Tyler Glasnow, who went six full innings and gave up just one hit during his time on the mound. At the plate, the Rays jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second before Josh Lowe tacked onto the lead with an RBI double the following inning. With Baltimore also winning on Saturday, the Rays still trail the Orioles by three games in the AL East standings.

New York came crashing back down to earth in the loss after having a productive night at the plate on Friday. DJ LeMahieu got the only two base hits for the Bronx Bombers in the entire outing and the rest of the lineup could only muster up two walks.

The Rays enter the game as a -135 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Yankees +114 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Rays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Carlos Radon vs. Zack Littell

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Rays -135, Yankees +114

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

To watch Wednesday’s game in the New York market, you’ll need either a subscription to Amazon Prime or a subscription to Prime Video. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while Prime Video is available as a standalone for $8.99 per month. Amazon will offer free Prime trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Prime Video website or using the Prime Video app.