Rays vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees (62-66) look to make it two in a row over the Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) on Saturday, with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market. Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.68 ERA) will get the nod for the Yanks and go up against fellow righty Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 3.35) for the Rays.

New York’s bats heated up in the middle innings of Friday’s opener and that led to the team downing Tampa Bay in a 6-2 victory. DJ LeMahieu got the party started with a solo homer in the top of the fifth and bookended it with another one in the eighth. Meanwhile on the mound, Gerritt Cole added another bullet point to his American League Cy Young argument with 11 strikeouts in 7.2 innings of work.

Tampa Ray suffered a rare Friday night home loss while donning its throwback Devil Rays uniforms and now sit three games back of white hot Baltimore in the AL East standings. Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe were the only ones able to drive in runs off Yankees pitching in the loss.

The Rays enter the game as a -192 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Yankees a +160 underdog. The total is set at 7.

Rays vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt vs. Tyler Glasnow

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Rays -192, Yankees +160

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.