Cardinals vs. Phillies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals (56-73) and Philadelphia Phillies (70-58), with first pitch for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dakota Hudson (5-0, 3.95 ERA) will step on the mound for the Cards and go up against Philly starter Zack Wheeler (9-6, 3.70).

Paul Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the top of the first was the only offense St. Louis was able to generate in the loss. The Cardinals’ recent struggles continue as they have now lost seven of their last nine ballgames.

Philadelphia kicked this weekend series off on the right foot on Friday with a 7-2 victory over St. Louis. After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Phillies bats got to work and the team never looked back in the win. Kyle Schwarber had another good night from the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. The win allowed Philly to maintain some cushion at the top of a crowded National League Wild Card race.

The Phillies enter the game as a -218 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Cardinals a +180 underdog. The total is set at 8.5.

Cardinals vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: N/A

Phillies local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Phillies -218, Cardinals +180

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.