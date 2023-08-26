Rangers vs. Twins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Texas Rangers (72-56) and Minnesota Twins (67-62), with first pitch for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Max Scherzer (12-5, 3.77 ERA) will get the start for the Rangers and will go up against Joe Ryan (9-8, 4.43) for the Twins.

Texas’ collapse continues as it suffered its eighth straight loss on Friday. The Rangers have now been dragged down into a dogfight for the AL West lead, with the Mariners officially tying them in the division standings last night. The rotation is in shambles with Nathan Eovaldi still out and Scherzer getting roughed up in his most recent outing, while a lineup that had been among baseball’s best finds itself slumping at the wrong time.

Minnesota has already taken the first two of this four-game set and hammered Texas in a 12-2 blowout on Friday. The AL Central-leading Twins started hot out the gate with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and would put the game out of reach with six runs in the seventh. Matt Wallner had a big night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBI.

This game is a virtual pick ‘em on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook with the Rangers at -118 and the Twins at -102. The total is set at 8.

