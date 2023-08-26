Cubs vs. Pirates: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) ,with first pitch for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The pitching matchup will be a battle of rookies as Cubs starter Javier Assad (2-2, 3.13 ERA) will go up against Pirates reliever Colin Selby (1-0, 7.27) in a bullpen game for the Bucs.

Both teams have split the first two contests of this four-game weekend set, and it was Pittsburgh that was able to squeak out a 2-1 victory on Friday. The Pirates got all of their offense in the bottom of the first as both Andrew McCutchen and Joshua Palacios grounded home runs to put them on top. On the mound, Mitch Keller was excellent as he pitched eight full shutout innings. It’s another lost season for the Buccos, but they have several top prospects getting their feet wet in the Majors of the season’s final weeks.

Chicago did threaten to rally late with an Ian Happ solo homer in the top of the ninth, but that’s all the offense the Cubs could muster up as their lineup continues to struggle of late. With the Giants also losing on Friday, the Cubs still maintain their hold on the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

Chicago enters the game as a -130 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Pirates a +110 underdog. The total is set at 9.5.

Cubs vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Javier Assad vs. Colin Selby

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: N/A

Pirates local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Cubs -130, Pirates +110

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.