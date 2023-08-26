Braves vs. Giants: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves (83-44) and San Francisco Giants (66-62), with first pitch for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Oracle Park in San Francisco and will air on Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market and NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market. Lefty Max Fried (4-1, 2.83 ERA) will step on the mound for the Braves and go up against righty Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.14 ERA) for the Giants.

Atlanta opened this series with a 5-1 victory last night, kicking off its 10-game road trip out west on the right foot. Michael Harris II made an impact by going 3-for-4 with two RBI in the contest, including nearly sending a homer into McCovey Cove. Meanwhile, starter Spencer Strider became the first 15-game winner in the Majors this year, going seven full innings and striking out nine in the process.

San Francisco’s only run in the outing came in the bottom of the seventh, when J.D. Davis drove home Joc Pederson on a grounder. The loss put the Giants a full game behind the Cubs for the third Wild Card spot in the National League, as they continue to battle injuries in their starting rotation and a slumping offense.

The Braves enter this game as a -175 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Giants a +145 underdog. The total is set at 8.

Braves vs. Giants

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Ryan Walker

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Braves -175, Giants +145

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.