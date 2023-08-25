Dodgers vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s marquee matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. Trade Deadline acquisition Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.60 ERA) will take the ball for L.A., while Kutter Crawford (6-6, 3.66) goes for the Red Sox.

Mookie Betts makes his long-awaited return to Boston on Friday night, and he and his new team are riding high. The Dodgers have won eight of their last 10 despite a rash of injuries to their starting rotation, with a commanding lead in the NL West and within four games of the Braves for the top seed in the NL. Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Lynn and their typical slew of young arms mean the pitching cupboard is hardly bare, and a top-five offense led by Betts and Freddie Freeman can paper over a lot of holes.

Boston hits the second leg of its brutal Astros-Dodgers-Astros swing, having salvaged a four-game split in Houston with a big win on Thursday. The Red Sox have dealt with their own health difficulties, but Crawford — along with Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello and others — have helped patch things together on the mound, while Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, Triston Casas and the red-hot Adam Duvall have Boston among the league’s better offenses of late. Two straight wins have given the Red Sox some renewed life in the Wild Card chase, but they’re still 3.5 back of the Astros for the third and final spot.

The Dodgers are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Boston checks in at +105 underdogs. The total is set at 10.5.

