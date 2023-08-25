Royals vs. Mariners: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Kansas City Royals (41-88) and the Seattle Mariners (71-56) with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. Brady Singer (8-9, 5.04 ERA) will step on the hill for the Royals and will go head-to-head with rookie righty Bryce Miller (8-4, 3.78) for the M’s.

Kansas City is entering the final leg of a nine-game road trip and is simply trying to play spoiler for playoff contenders at this point of the year. The Royals are coming off a series loss against the Athletics, the only team in the Majors with a worse record than them. K.C. dropped the first two games of that set before somewhat salvaging the series with a 4-0 shutout on Wednesday.

Seattle has won eight of its last nine ballgames heading into tonight’s series opener and currently sits just one game behind Texas in the AL West standings. After sweeping the Astros last weekend, the Mariners took the first two games in the following series against the White Sox before a throwing error in extra innings cost them the series finale on Wednesday. This is Seattle’s first game back at home after a 10-game road trip.

The Mariners enter this one as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Royals at +150. The run total is set at 8.

Royals vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Bryce Miller

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: N/A

Mariners local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Mariners -180, Royals +150

To watch Friday’s Royals-Mariners matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.