Report: Nationals SP Stephen Strasburg plans to retire

Considering how it started, it seems odd to think of anything about Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg’s career as under-the-radar. But as the former No. 1 overall pick plans to call it a career — per a report in the Washington Post, Strasburg will make an official announcement in a press conference at Nationals Park on Sept. 9 — it feels almost like an afterthought. After all, the righty has pitched just 31.1 Major League innings since signing his mammoth seven-year, $245 million contract back in December of 2019 — and just 4.2, a single start, since undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021.

It seemed like every time we heard from Strasburg in the last couple of years, he was dealing with yet more tingling and discomfort in his shoulder and neck. But the Nationals erstwhile ace doesn’t deserve for that to be his lasting image. Yes, his story is in many ways one thwarted by injury; but he’s also one of the seminal figures of the sport in the 21st century, a player who entered the league with then-unprecedented hype and who, after years of struggle, managed to live up to it on the grandest stage of all.

What a career for Stephen Strasburg



▫️ 3× All-Star

▫️ 2019 World Series champion

▫️ World Series MVP

▫️ 2019 Babe Ruth Award

▫️ 2019 All-MLB First Team

In 2023, an age in which the best pitchers in baseball can also be the best hitters and incredible young prospects break into the Majors seemingly every other week, it can be hard to remember just how big a deal it was. But rest assured: Strasburg’s MLB debut back in 2010 was a capital-E event, appointment viewing for fans all around the country. His legend began during a remarkable college career at San Diego State, that featured a 1.59 ERA over three years, 195 strikeouts in just 109 innings as a senior and the Aztecs’ first appearance in an NCAA Regional in 18 years.

Strasburg wasn’t just a great pitching prospect; he was the Platonic ideal of a pitching prospect, seemingly designed in a lab at 6’5 with a high-90s fastball and wipeout breaking stuff. Every team wanted him, but the Nationals were lucky enough to land him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft — providing both a future ace and an identity for the fledging expansion franchise to build around. After toying with Double-A and Triple-A batters for a couple of months — he posted a 1.30 ERA over his first 11 pro starts — Washington made the call, bringing Strasburg up to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the most hotly-anticipated debut in recent memory. If you think that’s overstating it, just listen to this crowd:

11 years ago, Stephen Strasburg made his highly anticipated debut.

It was electric.



It was electric. pic.twitter.com/rQZqAgPAcE — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) June 8, 2021

Strasburg delivered and then some, striking out 14 Pirates while giving up just two runs on four hits over seven innings of work. He posted a 2.91 ERA over 68 innings in his first taste of the Majors, announcing that the Nationals would be a force to be reckoned with in the National League. (Of course, drafting another generational prospect one year later didn’t hurt.)

That rookie season was ended prematurely, which would become the theme of Strasburg’s career: historic high dogged by frequent health issues. When he was healthy, few pitchers on Earth were better: From 2012-2014, he averaged 186 innings per year with a 3.10 ERA and 10.2 K/9, leading the NL in strikeouts in 2014. And then there was 2019, when Strasburg led the NL in innings pitched during the regular season and then proceeded to light it up in October — from three scoreless innings of relief in the NL Wild Card game (overshadowed by Juan Soto’s iconic game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth) to 10 Ks in six innings in a win at Dodger Stadium in the NLDS:

To a near-complete game with Washington’s season on the line in Game 6 of the World Series:

Strasburg’s 2019 postseason is the stuff of legend: a 5-0 record with a 1.98 ERA, 47 Ks in 36.1 innings and a World Series MVP trophy, as the Nationals finally got over the hump and captured their first title since returning to D.C.

Alas, immediately after that title run — and signing that big contract he so richly deserved — the wear and tear seemed to finally catch up to his right arm. During the summer of 2020, Strasburg experienced pain, tingling and numbness in his hand. At the time the team treated it with carpal tunnel surgery, but as his symptoms persisted, he was eventually diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. He missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing surgery that involved the removal of a rib and two neck muscles, and every time he tried to ramp up over the last couple of seasons, he was almost immediately shut down again. The righty ends his career with a 113-62 record and 3.24 career ERA, a testament to his dominance — and to what could have been had his body cooperated just a bit more.

The financial implications of Strasburg’s retirement aren’t known just yet. But in similar cases, players and teams have reached settlements that typically lower the total money remaining on a contract. After this season, Strasburg’s contract had an average annual value of $35 million for three more years.