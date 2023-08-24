Nationals vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will air Thursday’s matchup between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on MASN in the Nationals market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Veteran lefty Patrick Corbin (8-11, 4.71 ERA) gets the ball for the Nats, while New York will use reliever Michael King (3-5, 3.26) as an opener as they continue to patch together an injury-ravaged rotation.

It’s another rebuilding year for the Nationals, but this team is giving fans plenty of reasons for hope in 2024 and beyond. Washington is still 7-3 in their last 10 despite Wednesday’s loss, and several pieces of the team’s young core — from Gore to fellow pitcher Josiah Gray to shortstop CJ Abrams to catcher Keibert Ruiz — are looking like they’ll be Major League regulars for years to come (with more help coming soon from the Minors).

The Yankees avoided the ignominy of the franchise’s first 10-game losing streak in over a century, but just about everything else that could go wrong has gone wrong for this team in 2023 — with injuries to Aaron Judge and just about every starter not named Gerrit Cole exposing a roster that’s been left to wither by Brian Cashman and Co. This lineup has been punchless even with Aaron Judge back in the fold, while the team has no choice but to keep running Severino out there despite a disastrous couple of months. At 9.5 back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, a seventh consecutive postseason berth is a pipe dream.

The Yankees enter as heavy -205 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Washington at +170. The run total is set at 8.5.

Nationals vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Michael King

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ (subscription); MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -205, Nationals +170

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, you can also stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.