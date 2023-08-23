Nationals vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees will look to avoid running their historic losing streak to 10 games on Wednesday night as they face off against the red-hot Washington Nationals in the second game of a three-game set. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on MASN in the Nationals market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Lefty MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.38 ERA) will go for the Nats while Luis Severino (2-8, 7.98) gets yet another chance to turn his miserable year around for New York.

It’s another rebuilding year for the Nationals, but this team is giving fans plenty of reasons for hope in 2024 and beyond. Tuesday’s 2-1 win in the series opener was Washington’s eighth in its last 10 games, and several pieces of the team’s young core — from Gore to fellow pitcher Josiah Gray to shortstop CJ Abrams to catcher Keibert Ruiz — are looking like they’ll be Major League regulars for years to come (with more help coming soon from the Minors).

The Yankees are on the verge of making the wrong kind of history tonight: With another loss, New York will have its first 10-game losing streak in over a century. Just about everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for this team in 2023, with injuries to Aaron Judge and just about every starter not named Gerrit Cole exposing a roster that’s been left to wither by Brian Cashman and Co. This lineup has been punchless even with Aaron Judge back in the fold, while the team has no choice but to keep running Severino out there despite a disastrous couple of months. At 10.5 back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, a seventh consecutive postseason berth is a pipe dream.

Despite their losing streak, the Yankees enter as -148 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Washington at +124. The run total is set at 8.5.

Nationals vs. Yankees

Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -148, Nationals +124

