White Sox fire Executive VP Ken Williams and GM Rick Hahn

The Chicago White Sox have relieved Executive Vice President Ken Williams and Senior Vice President/General Manager Rick Hahn of their duties. These decisions are effective immediately. Chicago will instead look to hire one person to lead their baseball operations department and want to fill the role by the end of the season.

The White Sox are struggling to contend in a winnable AL Central. Chicago heads into Tuesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with a 49-76 record in fourth place in the division. They are 16 games back of the Minnesota Twins with a 65-60 record. The White Sox went 81-81 last season and won the division in 2021 with a 93-69 season. Outside of the last two years, however, Chicago has largely been overlooked and hasn’t finished above third place in the division or won more than 78 games in a season since 2012. While this move won’t automatically fix the franchise, it should help them start to make moves to enter into a new era.