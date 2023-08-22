Wander Franco put on administrative leave by MLB amid ongoing investigation

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball and the MLBPA on Tuesday. Both the league and authorities in Franco’s native Dominican Republic continue to investigate alleged relationships he had with underage girls.

Major League Baseball has placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave as the league and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate Franco's alleged relationships with underaged girls, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 22, 2023

The 22-year-old hasn’t played since last weekend, when social media posts first surfaced alleging that Franco had engaged in at least one relationship with a minor. Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list the next day, and soon both MLB’s department of investigations and Dominican police began looking into the matter. While no charges have been filed against Franco, a prosecutor last week said a division specializing in minors and gender violence is directing the police investigation in the D.R.

What is administrative leave?

The designation of administrative leave, rather than leaving Franco on the restricted list, is more than a technical difference. While the restricted list is a designation on the 40-man roster, administrative leave removes a player from a team’s roster entirely during an ongoing investigation into a potential violation of the league’s domestic violence policy. MLB can place a player on leave unilaterally, but the player has the right to challenge and have the case ruled on by a neutral arbitrator.

Wander Franco's administrative leave has now been made official by MLB and the MLBPA. Franco, according to the release, is on leave "until further notice." The league's release notes that admin leave is not disciplinary. Franco will continue to be paid and accrue service on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 22, 2023

Should Franco not challenge the leave, which he can do at any point over the next seven days, the league could ask the MLBPA to consent to a seven-day extension of the initial designation. Following the first 14 days on administration leave, the MLBPA and MLB must come to an agreement on any further extension.

What are the allegations?

Per multiple reports, at least two girls have come forward with allegations against Franco — one via social media, the other to Dominican law enforcement. One of the girls, whose age hasn’t been verified, made the allegations on Instagram on Sunday, August 13, claiming that she was in a relationship with Franco and posting pictures with him on social media before deleting her account. Later that week, Dominican newspaper Diario Libre reported that, about a month earlier, a different girl had contacted police to discuss Franco. Prosecutors in Peravia, the Dominican province where Franco grew up, acknowledged that an investigation into him is open and being run by a unit that focuses on minors and gender violence.

The Dominican Republic attorney general's investigation of Wander Franco is being conducted by a division focused on minors and gender violence, per @AP



The probe is being led by Judge Olga Diná Llaverías, who specializes in child abuse cases. pic.twitter.com/U4pR5JlJ8d — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 16, 2023

(The age of consent in the D.R. is 18 years old. Unlike in the U.S., where age of consent varies by state, the Dominican Republic’s law is fairly clear-cut: Any sexual contact by a person 18 or older with a person under 18 is illegal and can be prosecuted.)

How might MLB policies affect Franco’s potential punishment?

Since adopting a new joint domestic violence policy back in August 2015, MLB has suspended 16 players — the most notable of which is former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose initial 324-game suspension was eventually reduced down to 194 games on appeal. Bauer’s timeline could be instructive here: Bauer was placed on administrative leave in early July 2021, and he remained on it until the league finally issued its suspension in April 2022. The righty missed all of last season, and despite an arbitrator reducing the suspension this past winter, he went unsigned by a Major League team and eventually wound up with Japan’s Yokohama BayStars.