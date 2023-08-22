Nationals vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The Washington Nationals head up I-95 to face a slumping New York Yankees team in the opener of a three-game set, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on MASN in the Nationals market.

All-Star Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.96 ERA) gets the start for the Nationals, while Carlos Rodon (1-4, 7.33 ERA) will look to end his season on a high note after experiencing a season full of stops and starts. This will be his first start since Aug. 6 due to an IL placement because of a left hamstring strain. Both starters will be making their first career starts against the opposing club.

While the Nationals are en route to their fourth straight losing season, the club is beginning to turn a corner, due in large part to a youth movement led by Gray — the club’s lone representative at this year’s All-Star Game. The Nationals have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games (complete with a win over the Phillies in the Little League Classic on Sunday) and are only 1.5 games behind the Mets for fourth place in the National League East.

It’s the exact opposite vibes in New York, as the Yankees are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak that’s dropped them below .500 (60-64) and has planted them firmly in the basement of the American League East. The Yanks are 9.5 games away from a postseason berth, and are in danger of having their first full losing season since 1992.

Despite all that, New York remains the -180 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are +150 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Nationals vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Josiah Gray vs. Carlos Rodon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Nationals local broadcast: MASAN

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -180, Nationals +150

