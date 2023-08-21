This Bryce Harper inside-the-park home run came with a sweet slide [VIDEO]

We all know that Trea Turner is known for being the best slider in baseball. After Monday night, Bryce Harper might have something to say about that.

In the fifth inning of the Phillies’ Monday night game against the Giants, Harper mashed a ball 405 feet to dead center field that would have been a home run in 13 MLB ballparks. Harper added a 14th to that list by legging out an inside-the-park home run after the ball was misplayed by center fielder Wade Meckler.

Meckler, who was making his seventh career MLB start in center, played the ball too close to the wall, which led to it careening away from him. After two misplays trying to pick the ball up, Harper slid into home with a sweet pop-up slide that he finished off with a Kobe-esque shrug.

Harper registered a sprint speed of 28.3 ft/sec on the play, which was his 11th fastest-time this season. But you’d be hard-pressed to find a better slide.