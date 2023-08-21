Monday’s Reds-Angels game postponed due to effects of Tropical Storm Hilary

As Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Southern California — resulting in record-breaking rainfall and even potential flooding — the Los Angeles Angels have postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. The two teams will instead play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Due to the effects from yesterday’s storm, tonight's game against the Reds has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 23rd.



All tickets for Monday's rescheduled game will be honored for Game 2, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38pm. pic.twitter.com/wUvcTST3h1 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 21, 2023

Cincy’s Graham Ashcraft and L.A.’s Lucas Giolito were set to square off on the mound, but no announcements have been made regarding how the rescheduling will affect starting pitching matchups. Reds lefty Andrew Abbott and Angels lefty Reid Detmers are still the scheduled starters for Tuesday night’s contest, which is still set for 9:38 p.m. ET.

It seemed like Monday was about to mark Angels star Mike Trout’s long-awaited return from the IL, but that will have to wait until Tuesday as well. Both of these teams enter this series with work to do if they hope to earn Wild Card spots, with the Halos at 61-64 and 8.5 games back and Cincinnati two back of the Cubs in the loss column at 64-61. Neither team has played well since the trade deadline, each having lost six of their last 10 games.

Hilary was downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm by the time it made landfall in California on Sunday, but it’s still produced heavy rainfall, significant flooding and gusty winds across the western U.S. To make matters worse, a 5.1 earthquake rattled Los Angeles yesterday, thankfully avoiding major property damage but still rattling the region’s infrastructure.